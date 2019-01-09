SYDNEY — Aliaksandra Sasnovich’s impressive start to the season has continued with a straight-sets win over Timea Bacsinszky to be the first woman through to the Sydney International semifinals.

The No. 33-ranked Sasnovich, who made it to the quarterfinals last week in Brisbane, was in control most of the way to beat her Swiss opponent 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday.

Sasnovich will face two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova or 2016 Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber for a spot in the final. Kvitova and Kerber play later Thursday.

In the first men’s quarterfinal decided Thursday, eighth-seeded Andreas Seppi upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports



Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus hits a forehand to Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland during their women’s singles match at the Sydney International tennis tournament in Sydney, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. (Rick Rycroft/Associated Press)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.