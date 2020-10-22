Third-seeded Denis Shapovalov lost 6-1, 4-6, 2-6 to French veteran Gilles Simon. Simon avoided a second successive second-round exit in Cologne after he lost at the same stage at the first of the two ATP tournaments in the German city last week.
He set up a quarterfinal against Jannik Sinner after the Italian beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-3, 6-1.
Yoshihito Nishioka earned a quarterfinal against Felix Auger-Aliassime after he beat seventh-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
