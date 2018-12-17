PARIS — The French tennis federation says Sebastien Grosjean has been appointed as the country’s Davis Cup captain.

Grosjean takes over from Yannick Noah after Amelie Mauresmo pulled out to focus on her new coaching job with French player Lucas Pouille.

The French federation says Grosjean will also be in charge of the men’s team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 40-year-old Grosjean won four titles, including the 2001 Paris Masters, before retiring in 2010.

After losing to Croatia in last month’s Davis Cup final, French players expressed their frustration at the new competition format coming next year. But federation technical director Pierre Cherret says “all the players have committed themselves to take part in the 2019 edition if they receive a call up.”

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.