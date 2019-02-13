BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Second-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini was eliminated from the Argentina Open on Wednesday by Spain’s Jaume Munar 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the round of 16.

Fognini’s compatriot and third seed Marco Cecchinato had better luck and won his tie Chile’s Christian Garin 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Cecchinato will play Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena in the quarterfinals. The Spaniard advanced after a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego.

In an all-Argentine game, Guido Pella beat Leonardo Mayer 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (5).

Pella will face Spain’s Munar in the next round of the clay court tournament.

First seed Dominic Thiem of Austria will play his first match in the Argentina Open on Thursday against Germany’s Maximilian Marterer.

