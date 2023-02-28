Seeds Zhang Shuai, Lauren Davis out of WTA Austin tournament

Both were replaced by women who lost in the final round of qualifying: Erika Andreeva took Zhang’s place in the main draw, while Nao Hibino took Davis’ spot.

AUSTIN, Texas — Second-seeded Zhang Shuai pulled out of the ATX Open because of an illness before her first-round match Tuesday at the hard-court tournament.

They’re the latest withdrawals from the bracket at the debut of women’s professional tennis in Austin. Emma Raducanu, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, dropped out of the field before play began because of tonsillitis.