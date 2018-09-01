Serena Williams, left, meets her sister Venus Williams after their match during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in New York. Serena Williams won 6-1, 6-2. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

In 2015, on the grass at Wimbledon, they played cruelly early in the fortnight, just the fourth round of a tournament Serena Williams went on to win to become the first player since Steffi Graf to win four consecutive Grand Slams. That same year, in the U.S. Open quarterfinals, they met when Williams tried and failed to achieve the so-called “Serena slam” by winning five major tournaments in a row.

Then came Australia in 2017, when Venus and Serena Williams met in a Grand Slam final for the first time in eight years, a testament to their longevity and willpower and an off-court milestone to boot, given that Serena was pregnant with daughter Olympia at the time. In Indian Wells, Calif., they played this year in the third round, when Venus cut short her little sister’s first tournament after her return from maternity leave.

[Venus vs. Serena: A sibling rivalry by the numbers]

Those are just the most recent four bouts in a sibling rivalry that, as of Serena’s 6-1, 6-2 victory in the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday, spans 30 matches and more than 20 years. But it’s enough to know that matches between Venus and Serena Williams mark time.

They come with enough regularity that it’s rare that some milestone, career record or watershed moment in their off-court lives can’t be tracked by a match between the two.

Friday’s 70-minute match at Billie Jean National Tennis Center seemed to signify a turning point for both sisters.

Serena, the tournament’s No. 17 seed who improved to 18-12 overall record against her sister and 11-6 record in Grand Slams, has come a long way since she lost to Venus, 6-3, 6-4, at Indian Wells in her first tournament back. She called Friday’s match her best tennis since returning from giving birth. But that she was physically capable of winning at the level she did before giving birth was evident when she reached the finals of Wimbledon this year.

At Arthur Ashe Stadium, Serena revealed another level, one that mirrors her desire to notch another milestone and tie Margaret Court’s record by winning her 24th Grand Slam.

Her sharpness — she hit 10 aces and 34 winners, never lost her serve and won 88 percent of the points off her first serve — was something tennis fans hadn’t yet seen in her comeback. There is a cognitive dissonance when they play. They seldom look at each other.

[Sloane Stephens turns back Victoria Azarenka, showing how far both have come]

“For me, it takes more mental energy than physical. It’s not easy, but it is what it is,” Serena said. “We started this journey 35 years ago . . . well, in a way, it started before we were born, so we started this journey a long time ago. We kind of knew what to expect. Even though it’s difficult, especially for me, we just do the best that we can.”

In a match that didn’t exactly sizzle, Serena nonetheless dazzled with her precision.

She pulled her sister around the court like she was attached on a string then sent balls whizzing out of Venus’s famously long reach.

“She played untouchable tennis,” Venus, the No. 16 seed, said. “. . . I think it’s the best match she’s ever played against me, I don’t think I did a lot wrong. She just did everything right.”

The five-time U.S. Open champion has said becoming a mother has only fueled her competitive fire. She moved one step closer to what would be a record seven titles in New York and faces Kaia Kanepi, a big-hitting Estonian who upset top-seeded Simona Halep on the first day of the tournament, in the fourth round.

For Venus, the match ends something of a lackluster Grand Slam season. The two-time U.S. Open champion lost in the first round of the year’s first two majors and the third round of the last two, a disappointing season especially considering the 38-year-old made the final in Australia and Wimbledon, the fourth round of the French Open and the semifinals at the U.S. Open in 2017.

[The reviews are in: Louis Armstrong Stadium’s makeover has amplified the U.S. Open experience]

Even aside from the Slams, Venus’s season has been subpar. Her best results came with a semifinal loss at Indian Wells and a quarterfinal appearance at a tournament in Miami in March.

Still, Venus dismissed the thought of retiring after 80 appearances in a Grand Slam main draw, the most of any woman in the Open Era.

She didn’t want to reflect too much after the match. She said she was too busy looking forward.

“We don’t sit around and reflect. That’s not how you get out here and win these matches, is reflecting and looking back,” Venus said. “You work hard, look forward. As soon as you beat one person, there’s another one standing in front of you. At the moment now our main focus is winning these matches. Perhaps when it’s all said and done there will be a time to reflect. We’re in too deep right now.”

The 28,789 in attendance for Friday’s night matches will be pleased to hear that. Though the Williams’s 30 matches have produced thrillers and duds and everything in between, the appreciative crowd understood that seeing the sisters play is witnessing tennis history.

“I love her with all my heart, and she’s the reason I’m here,” Serena, subdued as she always is after playing her sister, said on court. “She’s the only reason I’m still out here.”