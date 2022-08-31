Serena, Venus bring their Sister Act back on US Open Day 4

NEW YORK — LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Mostly sunny. High of 87 degrees Fahrenheit (31 Celsius).
WEDNESDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Second Round: Serena Williams beat No. 2 Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2; Wang Xiyu beat No. 3 Maria Sakkari 3-6, 7-5, 7-5; No. 5 Ons Jabeur beat Elizabeth Mandlik 7-5, 6-2; No. 12 Coco Gauff beat Elena Gabriela Ruse 6-2, 7-6 (4); Liudmila Samsonova beat No. 14 Leylah Fernandez 6-3, 7-6 (3); No. 17 Caroline Garcia beat Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 6-1; No. 20 Madison Keys beat Camila Giorgi 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (6); Aledsandra Krunic beat No 23 Barbora Krejcikova 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Men’s Second Round: No. 5 Casper Ruud beat Tim van Rijthovan 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-4; Jack Draper beat No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-4, 6-4; No. 23 Nick Kyrgios beat Benjamin Bonzi 7-6 (3), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; No. 29 Tommy Paul beat Sebastian Korda 6-0, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4; Andy Murray beat Emilio Nava 5-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-0.
STAT OF THE DAY
23-2 — Serena Williams’ record in her past 25 matchups against opponents ranked No. 1 or No. 2 after her victory over No. 2 Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday night.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I’ve mostly been kind of blocking everything out, but then at the same time, I’ve been embracing a little bit of it, because I also want to enjoy the moment.” — Williams, on how she balances focusing on her matches while there is so much celebration of her career happening at the U.S. Open.
