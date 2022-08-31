Serena, Venus bring their Sister Act back on US Open Day 4

Serena Williams is right back in Arthur Ashe Stadium for a night match, and this time she’ll have her big sister beside her. Serena, who reached the third round in singles by winning Wednesday, and Venus are teaming up in doubles for the first time since the 2018 French Open. They open the night session against the Czech pair of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in first-round action. The Williams sisters have won 14 Grand Slam championships in doubles, including two at the U.S. Open. That match will be followed by No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal against Fabio Fognini, who beat the four-time U.S. Open champion in New York in 2015 — the first time Nadal ever lost a match after winning the first two sets. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek opens the day session in Ashe against 2017 champion Sloane Stephens, followed by No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz against Federico Coria.