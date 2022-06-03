Serena, Venus Williams not on Wimbledon entry lists

WIMBLEDON, England — Serena and Venus Williams did not appear on the women’s singles entry list released by Wimbledon on Friday.
Venus Williams is a five-time singles champion at Wimbledon and has seven major singles trophies in all. Her most recent match on tour came at Chicago last August. She turns 42 in two weeks.
Also missing from the entry list is Leylah Fernandez, the 2021 U.S. Open runner-up who injured her right foot during a loss at the French Open this week.
___
