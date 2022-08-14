Serena Williams' Cincinnati opener pushed back to Tuesday

MASON, Ohio — Serena Williams’ opening match in the Western & Southern Open has been rescheduled from Monday to Tuesday.
Williams has said she wants to have another child and pursue business interests. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has not said what her last event will be, but has made it sound as if her final farewell will come at the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York.
Williams lost 6-2, 6-4 to Belinda Bencic on Wednesday night in Toronto in her first match since she elaborated on her future plans.