Serena Williams eyes spot in final 16 in Day 5 of US Open

NEW YORK — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Sunny. High of 79 degrees Fahrenheit (26 Celsius).
THURSDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Second Round: No. 1 Iga Swiatek beat Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-2; Petra Martic beat No. 4 Paula Badosa 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-2; No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka beat Kaia Kanepi 2-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4; No. 8 Jessica Pegula beat Aliaksandra Sasnovic 6-4, 6-4; No. 9 Garbiñe Muguruza beat Linda Fruhvirtova 6-0, 6-4; , No. 13 Belinda Bencic beat Sorana Cirstea 3-6, 7-5, 6-2; No. 19 Danielle Collins beat Cristina Bucsa 6-2, 7-5; No. 26 Victoria Azarenka beat Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-3.
Men’s Second Round: No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz beat Federico Coria 6-2, 6-1, 7-5; No. 7 Cam Norrie beat Joao Sousa 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (4); No. 9 Andrey Rublev beat Soonwoo Kwon 6-3, 6-0, 6-4; No. 11 Jannik Sinner beat Christopher Eubanks 6-4, 7-6 (8), 6-2; No. 15 Marin Cilic beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3; Jenson Brooksby beat No. 25 Borna Coric 6-4, 7-6 (10), 6-1
STAT OF THE DAY
0-10 — Record for Sloane Stephens against No. 1-ranked players, matching Sara Errani for the most such attempts among active players without a win.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I just don’t think it’s the right thing to do in the circumstances I’m in right now.” — Marta Kostyuk, a Ukrainian, after refusing to shake Victoria Azarenka’s hand following the Belarus native’s victory.
