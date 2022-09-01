Serena Williams eyes spot in final 16 in Day 5 of US Open

Serena Williams will try to stretch her potential farewell into the last 16, facing Ajla Tomljanovic in a third-round matchup. It’s the opening match of the night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the same spot from which Williams won her first two matches after saying she was preparing to end her tennis career, perhaps following the U.S. Open. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, who will turn 41 this month, would become the oldest player to reach the fourth round of a major in the professional era. Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev follows against Wu Yibing, the first man from China to win a U.S. Open match since the professional era began in 1968. Andy Murray and No. 13 Matteo Berrettini start play on Ashe at noon and are followed by Americans Coco Gauff and Madison Keys.