“Miami is a special tournament for me because it’s my home,” she said in a statement. “I am sad I won’t be able to see the incredible fans this year, but I look forward to coming back soon.”
Williams’ most recent match was a month ago at the Australian Open, where she lost to Naomi Osaka in the semifinals.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.