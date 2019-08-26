American razzmatazz filled the air Monday night, speakers spoke, singers sang, two star players emerged to big cheers, and then events turned to the real formality.

One of the greatest non-rivalries in sports history resumed in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the U.S. Open, and it played its long-standing tune. In a first-round match in the star-shine corner of the draw, 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams, 37, mauled five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova, 32, just as Williams always does.

Her 19th consecutive win over Sharapova, a string that began at the 2005 Australian Open and lays strewn across 15 tennis seasons, counted as an annihilation among annihilations. The final score, 6-1, 6-1, meant Williams has won 38 of the past 40 sets the two have played.

“I mean, obviously I’m going against a player who’s won five Grand Slams and made the final of more, so it’s never easy,” Williams told the crowd afterward. She said her knowledge of Sharapova’s caliber enhances her own, even as the only way Sharapova has been able to “defeat” Williams during the span was for Williams to prove unable to show up, as a fourth-round injury mandated at the 2018 French Open. The Women’s Tennis Association doesn’t count such walkovers in the official head-to-head.

Yet another meeting began, as it must, and Williams held serve, and then Sharapova held serve and looked excited, even if onlookers with knowledge of the gigantic trend might have wondered why. Once Sharapova led 30-15 while serving at 1-2, however, things began to look familiar. Her game began leaking beneath the superior power and variety of Williams’s.

After 17 minutes, it was 4-1. After 22 minutes, it was 5-1. After 24 minutes, it was 6-1. Williams had won 15 of the last 17 points of the set, and the statistics read like a benign graveyard. A mild ripple hit the second set when Williams faced two break points while serving at 2-1, but she cleaned up that little spot largely with a backhand passing shot that wowed the crowd, and a driving forehand into the corner all full of higher caliber.

Soon, after 59 minutes on court, Williams was off to the second round in her plight to tie Margaret Court’s career record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles. Sharapova, who once led the series 2-1 after a 2004 season that included a Wimbledon upset of Williams, was off to a 2-20 record against Williams maybe nobody could have foreseen back then.