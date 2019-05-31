Serena Williams was just 17 when she made a seismic statement at Arthur Ashe Stadium by toppling the defending U.S. Open champion and the world’s No. 1 player in succession to win her first major title with an unprecedented display of power.

Twenty years later — long since Lindsay Davenport, Martina Hingis, Justine Henin, Kim Clijsters and most of her early rivals retired — Williams is still competing despite having achieved worldwide fame, staggering wealth, unassailable Hall of Fame credentials and an adoring family with whom to share it.

Williams plays on, at 37, not only because she believes she has more Grand Slam titles to win. She plays on because she also believes she has more statements to make — statements, at this stage of life, about self-esteem, equity and the unique challenges facing women, women of color and mothers juggling multiple roles and demands.

Williams’s conviction in addressing off-court issues has deepened since the birth of her daughter, Alexis Olympia, in September 2017. Via social-media posts, carefully chosen interviews and an HBO documentary entitled “Being Serena,” Williams has spoken frankly about the life-threatening circumstances of her emergency Caesarean section, the challenge of breast-feeding and the collision of emotions she wrestled with as a first-time mother returning to work.

In an August 2018 Instagram post, she confessed to feeling that she was “not a good mom” and shared advice she’d gotten from her own mother about postpartum depression.

“Most of you moms deal with the same thing,” Williams wrote. “Whether stay-at-home or working, finding that balance with kids is a true art. You are the true heroes. I’m here to say: if you are having a rough day or week — it’s ok — I am, too!!! There’s always tomm!”

Here at the French Open, where Williams is seeking her 24th major title and her fourth on the red clay of Roland Garros, she created a new medium for the statement she wants to make to women. It is woven, quite literally, in the fabric of her custom-designed tennis outfit: four French words, embedded in the black-and-white, geometric pattern of her zippered cape, fitted crop top and billowy skirt, that proclaim “Champion, Queen, Mother and Goddess.”

“Those are things that mean a lot to me,” Williams explained, characterizing the words as reminders to herself, and to other women, of all they are and can be.

The ensemble drew glowing reviews from Vogue’s Christian Allaire, who praised its nontraditional look and the implied rebuke, in championing female empowerment, to the French Tennis Federation’s criticism of the catsuit Williams had worn in the previous year’s tournament, in part, to guard against a recurrence of dangerous blood clots.

“Very clever indeed,” Allaire wrote. “It seemed to say, ‘I’ll take your catsuit bam and raise it.’”

To be sure, the outfit is more than athletic wear in the same way that Williams, at this stage of life, is more than an athlete. It is a banner that proclaims that the identify and power of the woman wearing it doesn’t reside in one role but extends to many.

Here in Paris, Williams the tennis champion arrived at Roland Garros for the start of the 2019 French Open amid more drama and intrigue than usual.

She played just one clay-court match in the run-up, having withdrawn from a tuneup in Rome with a left knee injury.

Then, one week before her first-round French Open match, she was photographed in a wheelchair during a family trip to Disneyland Paris. That triggered widespread speculation that she would withdraw from the season’s second major. But she strode on court Monday, without a brace on her knee, and overcame rust and a rash of errors to dismiss an opponent ranked 90th in the world.

Williams was considerably more efficient and effective in her next match, storming into the third round with a straight-sets victory that took just 67 minutes and included 36 winners and 10 aces. But she clearly lacked the speed and explosiveness that have marked her greatest victories.

Asked afterward about the status of her knee, Williams said simply, “It’s okay. I’m still here, so it’s doing okay.”

She had even less to say when asked about the circumstances that required a wheelchair just last week. “I’m not going to get into that,” Williams said. “I’m playing, and all’s good.”

She acknowledged that it has been “a tough year,” with the challenges mounting after she sprained her ankle during the Australian Open. “Everything definitely feels a little bit harder than normal,” Williams said, “but at the same time, I know that it’s going to get better.”

Two-time U.S. Open champion Tracy Austin, who is in Paris as a Tennis Channel analyst, said it’s tricky to gauge the state of Williams’s game and fitness after the first two rounds of the tournament

On one hand, she doesn’t appear close to her ceiling, Austin said. On the other hand, she added, no athlete has proven she can improve more dramatically from one round to the next than Williams.

“She comes into Roland Garros with a total of one match under her belt, so it’s really tough,” Austin said. “With anybody else, you’d say, ‘No way,’ because they just haven’t had enough prep. They haven’t had enough matches. But we’ve seen in the past, Serena wade through it.”

In the view of former pro James Blake, who wrote about the cultural and social impact of Serena and Venus Williams, along with other athlete-activists in his 2017 book, “Ways of Grace,” Williams’s mere presence on court at 37 is impressive.

“You just don’t recover as quickly from injuries, or even from taxing workouts or matches [at 37] the way you did when you were in your 20s,” said Blake.

Parenthood, he noted, adds another challenge.

“Sleep is so important for an athlete, especially an older athlete to aid in recovery,” Blake said. “Every mother knows sleep becomes much more sparse when you have a newborn in the house. Even if you are doing everything possible to shield yourself from that, it will still always be affected in some way.”

But it’s Williams’s willingness to speak out on issues beyond sports that impresses Blake most.

“I don’t know if a switch flipped in her when she had Alexis, but she has the voice that can make a huge difference,” he said. “She has opened tons of eyes to the dangers of childbirth and how the numbers are unjustifiably skewed towards being much more dangerous for African American mothers. Speaking out for equality and equal treatment for women and women of color is, sadly, such a pressing issue in 2019. She can speak up and give so many other athletes and non-athletes the courage to speak up, as well, in the face of inequality.”

In terms of a legacy, that can have greater impact than any number of Grand Slam titles.