Williams hadn’t won since beating Simona Halep in the Australian Open quarterfinals in February. She was eliminated from the year’s first Grand Slam tournament by Naomi Osaka in the semifinals.
After some time off, Williams then lost in straight sets in Rome to Nadia Podoroska, a French Open semifinalist last year.
Williams is preparing for Roland Garros, which starts in two weeks.
It was the first WTA match for Pigato and the 1,001st for Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion.
Williams will next face 68th-ranked Katerina Siniakova, who eliminated Danish teenager Clara Tauson 6-1, 6-3.
