Serena Williams wins 1st match of comeback after year away

Placeholder while article actions load

EASTBOURNE, England — As “What A Feeling” boomed around Devonshire Park, Serena Williams strode onto center court at Eastbourne to a standing ovation for her first competitive tennis match in nearly a year. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Around 90 minutes later, fans were on their feet again, celebrating a comeback win for the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion at the Wimbledon warmup event on England’s south coast.

Williams partnered Ons Jabeur to victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova in the first round of the women’s doubles. Williams and Jabeur recovered from losing the first set 6-2 to win the second 6-3 and then the match tiebreaker 13-11 on their third match point.

The win means Williams will have at least one more competitive match before playing singles at Wimbledon as a wild-card entry. Main-draw play at the All England Club starts Monday.

Advertisement

It was at the grass-court Slam where Williams was last seen in competitive action in 2021. She was playing in the first round when she lost her footing and her right leg buckled, leading to Williams retiring from the match.

With no competitive activity since then, she is ranked No. 1,204 in singles and wasn’t among the seeded players announced by Wimbledon on Tuesday.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article