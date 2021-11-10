“It felt amazing to be back here,” the third-seeded Shapovalov said after breaking Vavassori’s serve three times in the last 16.
Shapovalov, ranked No. 18, will next play Arthur Rinderknech after the Frenchman’s 6-4, 6-1 win over Jozef Kovalik. Rinderknech had advanced to the last 16 after his first-round opponent, sixth-seeded Alexander Bublik, retired with an injury.
Fourth-seeded Dan Evans and eighth-seeded Frances Tiafoe also advanced in straight sets and will meet in the quarterfinals.
Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray plays top-seeded Jannik Sinner in the headline match of the last 16 later.

