The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Tennis

Sherif becomes first Egyptian to win WTA Tour event

By
October 1, 2022 at 2:28 p.m. EDT

PARMA, Italy — Mayar Sherif became the first Egyptian to win a WTA Tour event by beating top-seeded Maria Sakkari 7-5, 6-3 at the Parma Ladies Open on Saturday.

Besides earning her first career title, Sherif also notched her first win over a top-10 opponent.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Along with Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, who reached the Wimbledon and U.S. Open finals this year, Sherif is raising the profile of tennis in North Africa.

The 74th-ranked Sherif actually had to win two matches on Saturday, first overcoming sixth-seeded Ana Bogdan 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in the semifinals, which were postponed a day due to rain.

The seventh-ranked Sakkari beat Danka Kovinic 7-5, 6-2 in her semifinal earlier Saturday.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Loading...