METZ, France — Frenchman Gilles Simon earned his third Moselle Open title on Sunday with a 7-6 (2), 6-1 win over German qualifier Matthias Bachinger.

The 33-year-old Simon claimed his second title this season after his victory at the Tata Open in January.

Simon, who also won the tournament in 2010 and 2013, hit 10 aces and saved three of the four break points he faced.

After starting the year ranked 89th, he is now guaranteed to move into the Top 30 in the ATP rankings.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.