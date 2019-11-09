It was a second successive runner-up finish for De Minaur, at the season-ending tournament for top under-21 players.

The title caps a fantastic season for the 18-year-old Sinner who opened the year at No. 551 but is now the youngest player inside the Top 300, having risen to No. 95.

Sinner picked up $372,000 from this week’s tournament, surpassing his career total before arriving in Milan.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD