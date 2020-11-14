“It is special,” Sinner said. “Playing finals like this, 7-6 in the third ... is always tough. But when you win, it is an even better win than winning 6-1 6-1.”
Pospisil was also trying to win his maiden title but the Canadian lost a second final this year beside the Open Sud de France in February.
Sinner dictated rallies to earn an early break and won the first set on an ace.
He started the second set with another break but lapsed into errors and Pospisil evened the set score.
The deciding set was tight, and Sinner was decisive on serve returns for two mini breaks in the tiebreaker.
