Stephens, 28, won the 2017 U.S. Open and was a finalist in the 2018 French Open, a semifinalist at the 2013 Australian Open and a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon in 2013.
Altidore, 32, has been with Toronto FC of Major League Soccer since 2015 following stints with the New York Red Bulls (2006-08), Spain’s Villarreal (2008-11) and Xerez (2009), England’s Hull (2009-10) and Sunderland (2013-15), Turkey’s Bursaspor (2011) and the Netherlands’ AZ Alkmaar (2011-13).
He has 42 goals in 115 appearances for the U.S. but has not appeared for the national team since the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup final.
