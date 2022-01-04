Altidore, 32, has been with Toronto FC of Major League Soccer since 2015 following stints with the New York Red Bulls (2006-08), Spain’s Villarreal (2008-11) and Xerez (2009), England’s Hull (2009-10) and Sunderland (2013-15), Turkey’s Bursaspor (2011) and the Netherlands’ AZ Alkmaar (2011-13).