Top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki withdrew Tuesday afternoon from the Citi Open due to a right leg injury, but Rock Creek Park Tennis Center was hardly bereft of highly ranked women in her wake. Sloane Stephens, the No. 2 seed, and Naomi Osaka delighted the afternoon crowd instead with a pair of opening-round victories.

Osaka, the third seed, took care of things quicker than Stephens, the reigning U.S. Open champion, who had to dig out of a 5-2 hole in first set to defeat Bethanie Mattek-Sands, 7-5, 6-4. Stephens will play Germany’s Andrea Petkovic in the second round.

Osaka, a Japanese native, defeated American Bernarda Pera, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4), in her Citi Open debut, despite losing momentum and focus in the second set. Osaka was slow to move her feet and made a fair share of unforced errors, but Pera couldn’t contend with Osaka’s power and ball placement.

She moves on to face either Magda Linette or Olivia Rogowska in her second-round match Thursday with her confidence high.

Hard court is Osaka’s favorite surface, and she feels particularly at home after winning her first WTA title on hard court this year at the tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.

“Confidence-wise, I think it has helped me a lot,” Osaka said.

Osaka is soft-spoken and wry in front of the media, but on court she can dictate points and hit as hard as most anyone on tour. She harnessed that power and exceeded expectations in Indian Wells, defeating former No. 1 players Maria Sharapova and Karolina Pliskova and current No. 1 Simona Halep on the way to the final. But Osaka, who is ranked No. 17, is focused on her Grand Slam play for now.

Her decision to start her hard-court season in Washington for the first time was rooted in her desire to prepare for the U.S. Open. The weather and court conditions at the Citi Open are similar to those in New York, as is the grueling schedule, which often stretches late into the night.

“I just kind of want to get used to playing night matches,” Osaka said, adding that she’s feeling positive about her hard-court tennis at the moment. “I love hard court. I mean, red clay? No thank you. Grass is okay, I guess, but hard court? Heart court.”

She drew an outline of a heart with her fingers and smiled.

Despite ill feelings toward grass and clay, Osaka has made the third round in all four majors and got to the fourth round of the Australian Open this year, a milestone that reinforced her status as one of the fastest-rising stars of the WTA tour.

The 20-year-old was certainly a popular midday attraction for the fans in Washington. Osaka, who was born in Japan and moved at age 3 to the United States, where she is still based, has a Haitian father and a Japanese mother. The typically multicultural crowd at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center was deeply invested, cheering her on as she pummeled her groundstrokes on the way to a straight-sets victory.

Stephens, another fan favorite after capturing the title in Washington in 2015, battled Mattek-Sands on the Stadium Court.

After being down 5-2 in the first set, Stephens saved four set points and rallied for a 7-5 win. The 25-year-old American struggled to maintain a clear hold over Mattek-Sands in the second set after pulling out to a 2-0 advantage but managed to jump out to a 5-4 lead to put her in position to win her first match at the Citi Open since she won the tournament.

Stephens, ranked No. 3 in the world, closed the match with a blazing 106 mph ace. With a steely gaze in her eyes, Stephens calmly shook Mattek-Sands’s hand before walking off the court, waving to the court and then going directly into an on-court TV interview.

Stephens applauded Mattek-Sands for her returns, noting that the 33-year-old American plays a lot of doubles so she would hit the returns “as hard as she can” and place them as well as she could so Stephens was ready for them during the match. Playing a fellow American, Stephens said, is always a little bit tough, but one win or loss against a countryman wouldn’t make or break a friendship.

“Whenever you play someone from your country, it is obviously difficult because you travel around the world with people that are from all over the globe and the people that you see the most and are most friendly with are from your country and who you are playing with and see constantly,” Stephens said.

Wozniacki, meanwhile, pulled out of the event a few hours before her opening-round match against qualifier Anhelina Kalinina of the Ukraine. She was replaced in the main draw by Ysaline Bonaventure, who lost in qualifying over the weekend.

Wozniacki, who hasn’t played a match since she lost in the second round at Wimbledon on July 4, was to make her second appearance at the Citi Open. She played here just once before, in 2016, when she lost in the second round.

She had her right leg taped while practicing Monday.

“It’s just something that has been nagging a little bit,” she said. “Hopefully it’ll be fine.”