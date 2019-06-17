Sloane Stephens will be part of the women’s field at the Citi Open in Washington. (Srdjan Suki/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Five of the world’s top 10 players, including 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, will highlight the 51st Citi Open next month at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center in Northwest Washington.

Tournament organizers released the full field Monday for the annual hard-court tournament that runs July 27 through Aug. 4. This marks the first summer the event will be run by Mark Ein, the Washington-based venture capitalist who took over management of the tournament earlier this year

Ein previously announced that Stefanos Tsitsipas, the No. 6 player in the world and a semifinalist at the Citi Open last year, would headline the men’s group that includes local product Frances Tiafoe, ranked No. 36. Ein has spearheaded an effort to bring a deep field of young, exciting, diverse players to Washington on both the men’s and women’s sides.

[New-look Citi Open announces Frances Tiafoe among early commitments]

“We wanted to try to get a really deep field,” Ein said Monday afternoon. “This is the deepest field we’ve ever had, and we are thrilled beyond description for this incredible list of local players, young talent, and legends of the game.”

Stephens, No. 9 in the world, is joined by teenage Canadian phenom Bianca Andreescu, Belinda Bencic, Madison Keys and American Sofia Kenin, who upset Serena Williams in the French Open earlier this month. Monica Puig, a 2016 Olympic Medalist in singles, will also compete in next month’s event.

Joining Tsitsipas and Tiafoe in the men’s field are past Citi Open champions Kei Nishikori (ranked No. 7), who won the tournament in 2015, and No. 16 Gael Monfils, who won in 2016. No. 8 Kevin Anderson and No. 9 Karen Khachanov have committed as well.

The field will be completed with wild cards closer to the event, plus six qualifiers. The main draw, which consists of 48 players, will start play July 29.

The Citi Open is one of five tournaments in the U.S. to feature both ATP and WTA draws on the same site.

Away from the tennis, Ein said the top priority this year will be the fan experience. He said he is overhauling the food and beverage options, adding new hospitality areas, providing bike valets and scooter services, and improving parking conditions.

The tournament, which started as a men’s-only event in 1969, has an impressive list of past champions that includes Arthur Ashe, Jimmy Connors, Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, Juan Martin del Potro and current No. 5 Alexander Zverev.

Single-session tickets go on sale Tuesday morning.