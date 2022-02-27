By Associated PressToday at 7:17 p.m. ESTBy Associated PressToday at 7:17 p.m. ESTSANTIAGO, Chile — Spain’s Pedro Martinez won the Chile Open clay-court tournament on Sunday with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Argentina’s Sebastian Baez, Martinez’ first professional title.Martinez lost last year’s Kitzbuhel Open in Austria in another clay-court tournament. Baez was also attempting to win his first professional title.Please answer some questions in this short survey about professional soccer and the 2022 Men's FIFA World Cup.ArrowRightMartinez’ path to the title included victories against his countryman Jaume Munar, Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann and Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo.___More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsComment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...