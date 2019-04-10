Sloane Stephens returns a shot from Sara Sorribes Tormo during their match Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Volvo Car Open held in Charleston, South Carolina. Stephens won the match 7-6, 7-6. (Brad Nettles/The Post And Courier via AP) (Associated Press)

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys will lead the United States against Switzerland in the Fed Cup World Group playoffs at San Antonio.

Captain Kathy Rinaldi’s roster released Wednesday also includes Sofia Kenin, Jessica Pegula and Jennifer Brady.

The matches are April 20-21.

The winner will return to the top-tier World Group in 2020 with a chance to win the Fed Cup title. The loser will drop down to World Group II next season.

The U.S. is 8-0 against Switzerland in the Fed Cup, but the nations’ most recent meeting came in 1993.

The No. 8-ranked Stephens was the 2017 U.S. Open champion and No. 14 Keys was the runner-up there. Kenin, Pegula and Brady are all also ranked in the top 80.

Switzerland’s roster has no one ranked higher than No. 81 Viktorija Golubic.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.