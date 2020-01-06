“That was a great match for me,” the 35-year-old Stosur said. “It’s great to get a win and start the year like this.”

Stosur was up a break in the first set before Kerber rallied and got within two points of clinching it, racing to a 5-1 lead in the tiebreaker. On a stadium court — the main arena is reserved for the ATP Cup, which is running concurrently in Brisbane until Wednesday — Stosur won the next six points.

There were no breaks of serve in the second set, and Stosur controlled the tiebreaker this time. The win ended a run of four losses to former No. 1-ranked Kerber and improved her record to 6-4 in their head-to-head meetings.

Barbora Strycova beat seventh-seeded Johanna Konta 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 and Americans Alison Riske and Sofia Kenin opened with wins. Riske beat Karolina Muchova 6-4, 6-2 and Kenin beat Anastasija Sevastova 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Top-ranked Ash Barty and second-seeded Karolina Pliskova had first-round byes.

