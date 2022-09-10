Swiatek goes for a 3rd major title, Jabeur a 1st at US Open

NEW YORK — LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY
SATURDAY’S FORECAST
Sunny. High of 82 degrees Fahrenheit (28 Celsius).
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Men’s semifinals: No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz beat No. 22 Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3; No. 5 Casper Ruud beat No. 27 Karen Khachanov 7-6 (5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.
STAT OF THE DAY
19 — Consecutive losses by Karen Khachanov against top-10 players since beating No. 7 Alexander Zverev in 2019 in Montreal.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I’m going to come back and I will win this thing one day. I’m sorry, guys.” — Frances Tiafoe, in his interview on the court after his semifinal loss to Carlos Alcaraz.
___
More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports