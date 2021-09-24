The Greek eliminated Czech wild-card entry Tereza Martincova 7-5, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. Sakkari will be playing in her sixth semifinal of the season.
Also, second-seeded Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic knocked out Jil Teichmann of Switzerland in straight sets — 6-4, 6-4 — hitting 24 winners on the way.
In the last quarterfinal, Anett Kontaveit of Estonia upset third-seeded Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-3. Kontaveit next plays two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova.
