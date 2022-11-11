Switzerland beats Canada, into Billie Jean King Cup semis

GLASGOW, Scotland — Switzerland joined Australia and Britain in the lineup for the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead over Canada in their winner-takes-all group match on Friday.
Switzerland, the runner-up last year, finished top of Group A in its bid for a first title in the top team competition in women’s tennis.
The Czech Republic plays the United States later Friday. The winning team will play Switzerland in the semifinals.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports