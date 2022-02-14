“I felt like home today, it is very hard to have that so far from where I came from,” the 18-year-old said before a joyous Brazilian crowd.
In other matches, Spain’s Pablo Andújar topped Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas 7-6 (2), 7-5. Another Spaniard, Pedro Martinez, eliminated China’s Shang Juncheng 6-3, 6-4.
Three seeded players will be in action in round-of -6 matches on Tuesday: Chile’s Christian Garin (5), Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego (6) and Spain’s Albert Ramos-Viñolas (8).
Two top-10 players are in the field. Italy’s Matteo Berretini, ranked No. 6, and Norway’s Casper Ruud, who moved to No. 8 after winning the Argentina Open on Sunday.
