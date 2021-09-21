Teichmann will play Alison Riske of the United States or Fiona Ferro of France in the next round.
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan saved a match point before rallying from a set down to beat China’s Zhang Shuai 5-7, 7-6 (7), 6-4.
Putintseva won in 3 hours, 24 minutes to set up a second-round match against top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland.
Fifth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat Ana Konjuh of Croatia 7-6 (3), 6-1. Her next opponent is Tereza Martincova, who beat Katerina Siniakova 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (7) in an all-Czech wild card match that also lasted more than 3 hours.
