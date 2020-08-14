This hard-court tuneup ahead of the U.S. Open — which starts Aug. 31 in New York — is the first tennis tournament in the United States since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Teichmann served for the victory at 5-3 in the second set and was one point from winning a half-dozen times in that game, but couldn’t convert, and Bellis eventually broke on her fourth chance.
In the next game, though, Teichmann got a seventh opportunity to end things and Bellis put a forehand into the net.
“That,” Teichmann said, “was tough mentally.”
The quarterfinals on the other side of the draw are 16-year-old Coco Gauff vs. No. 8 seed Ons Jabeur, and Jennifer Brady vs. Marie Bouzkova.
