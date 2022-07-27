Tennis coach Max Wenders banned for match-fixing

LONDON — Dutch tennis coach Max Wenders has been banned from the sport for 12 years for match-fixing, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Wednesday.
The ITIA said Wenders was banned and fined $12,000 at a hearing in April 2021 but that the sanctions weren’t published until now following submissions from Wenders’ legal team. He is not allowed to attend any tennis tournament authorized by the sport’s main governing bodies until 2033.
Wenders had reportedly worked with several players on the WTA Tour as a coach, assistant or hitting partner.
