Evert won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings and was inducted into the International Hall of Fame in 1995.
Her sister, Jeanne Evert Dubin, died from ovarian cancer in February 2020 at age 62.
“Be your own advocate. Know your family’s history. Have total awareness of your body, follow your gut and be aware of changes,” Evert said in the ESPN story. “Don’t try to be a crusader and think this will pass.”
___
More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports