The ruling says Gabashvili used furosemide only once “and would not have obtained any competitive advantage from that use in Competitions taking place after that date.”
The 36-year-old Gabashvili reached a career-high ranking of 43rd in 2016 and was briefly the top-ranked men’s player from Russia. His best result at a Grand Slam event was reaching the fourth round at the French Open in 2010 and 2015. His current ranking is 270th.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports