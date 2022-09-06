The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Tennis player Osorio Hernández suspended in doping case

September 6, 2022 at 12:59 p.m. EDT
LONDON — Tennis player Juan-Carlos Osorio Hernández of Ecuador has been provisionally suspended for failing a doping test at a competition, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Tuesday.

The 39-year-old Osorio Hernández tested positive for methasterone, which is an anabolic steroid, while competing at a tournament in his home country in June, the ITIA said.

The unranked Osorio Hernández is suspended from playing or attending events while the case is prosecuted.

Osorio Hernández competed at a second-tier event in the capital Quito, where he lost in the first round of qualifying.

