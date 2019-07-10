WIMBLEDON, England — When Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal faced off four weeks ago in the final of the French Open, the wind whipped so fiercely that clouds of red-clay dust stung their eyes and toyed with the timing of their serves and strokes.

Nadal beat Federer in straight sets to claim his 12th French Open championship and raise his career record against the Swiss to 24-15. But neither statistic nor the circumstance of last month’s French Open will have much bearing, if any, when Federer and Nadal meet Friday on Wimbledon’s Centre Court with a place in Sunday’s championship at stake.

Despite competing against one another for 15 years, Federer and Nadal have met only three times on grass — each a Wimbledon final. Federer won in 2006 and 2007; Nadal, in 2008, prevailing 9-7 in the fifth set as darkness settled in.

But 11 years have since passed since what many believe was the greatest match in tennis history. Many pro careers don’t last that long. But in that span, Federer and Nadal have become more complete, tactically sophisticated versions of their former selves.

Federer has refined an already elegant game for mastery on grass (his eight Wimbledon titles are a men’s record), while Nadal has radically overhauled his serve, footwork and tactical approach to extend his longevity and be more effective on grass.

At 37 and 33 respectively, Federer and Nadal aren’t likely to meet many more times in their careers, with so much at stake. So, consider Friday’s Wimbledon semifinal a gift — the best possible gift to come out of Wednesday’s slate of men’s quarterfinals at the All England club.



Federer dropped the first set to Kei Nishikori of Japan Wednesday before advancing in four sets. (Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

“It’s the one match where every tennis player alive is going to tune in,” said three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker, part of the BBC’s Wimbledon broadcast team. “It’s two ultimate warriors: One with 20 majors [Federer]; the other with 18 [Nadal].”

Added fellow BBC broadcaster John McEnroe, who also holds three Wimbledon singles titles: “You can overhype a match, but I don’t think you can overhype this one.”

The victor of Friday’s Federer-Nadal semifinal, of course, will face one more hurdle before adding to his Grand Slam tally.

Advancing from the other half of the draw on Wednesday — and having by far the easiest time — was top-ranked Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon’s four-time and defending champion, who dismissed David Goffin of Belgium 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 in less than two hours.



Djokovic will play in Friday’s other men’s semifinal after beating Belgium’s David Goffin. (Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images)

Djokovic, 32, who would move within four of Federer’s record 20 Grand Slam titles if he wins Wimbledon on Sunday, was understandably pleased with his performance.

“I’ve played as good as I’ve played entire tournament,” said Djokovic, whose blistering service returns and mind-bending defensive play utterly unraveled the quick-starting Goffin.

Said Goffin: “You have to play the perfect point to win it against him. . . . Even if you play well, it’s not enough because he continue, continue to play deep, deep, close from the line, left, right. Amazing backhand down the line, as well. He was everywhere.”

As Wimbledon’s top seed, Djokovic has enjoyed a charmed path to the tournament’s final four. The 21st seeded-Goffin, in fact, was the first seeded player he faced.

Moreover, Djokovic gets to sidestep Federer and Nadal, who boast 38 majors and 10 Wimbledon titles between them, until Sunday’s final, assuming he defeats the tournament’s 23rd-seed, Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain, on Friday.

Friday’s semifinals will mark the first time since 2007 that Federer, Nadal and Djokovic — considered “the big three” of men’s tennis — have all reached Wimbledon’s final four.

While tickets, no doubt, will be in extraordinary demand on the limited resale market, tickets for Wednesday’s quarterfinals were a precious commodity, as well.

For roughly 15 years, Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have dominated men’s tennis. They arrived at Wimbledon with 53 Grand Slam titles among them — 14 earned at Wimbledon.

Common sense dictates that their glorious era will come to an end. That has been heralded for years, with a successive of gifted young challengers anointed, in turn, as the player most likely to dethrone them — Austria’s Dominic Theim, 25; Germany’s Alexander Zverev, 23; and Stefanos Tsitsipas, 20, of Greece, chief among them.

None of those three, however, made it past Wimbledon’s first round this year.

“Don’t ask me more questions about young tennis players — ‘When is their time to come up?’ — because we’ve talked about it,” Djokovic told reporters Wednesday, after breezing past Goffin. “Eventually, it’s going to happen. [But] It doesn’t seem like it’s happening on Grand Slams. I guess this is where — especially Nadal, Federer and myself, in a way — we go onto the next level in terms of tennis and focus. We’re very dedicated to these tournaments in particular. At this stage of all of our careers, this is what matters most to us.”

Of the trio, Federer was the only one to drop a set Wednesday.

Credit his quick-starting opponent, Kei Nishikori, who broke Federer’s normally pinpoint serve in the opening game of their quarterfinal and went to claim the first set in 44 minutes.

Federer may be Swiss and fluent in five languages, but nowhere is he more at home with racket in hand than on Wimbledon’s Centre Court. With his idol Rod Laver looking on from the Royal Box, Federer raised his level of play after looking less than sharp at the outset and cruised to a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 victory.

With it, he become the first man to win 100 singles matches at Wimbledon — a mark Federer said he was unaware of until asked about it afterward.

Meantime on Court 1, Nadal, whom Wimbledon officials seeded third despite his No. 2 world ranking (such latitude is permissible in the men’s draw, to reflect players’ history on grass), faced the hard-serving, unpredictable Sam Querrey.

Nadal simplified his challenge immensely by getting an early break of Querrey’s serve, the 6-6 American’s most potent weapon, and serving exceptionally well himself to advance, 7-5, 6-2, 6-2.

Afterward, Nadal was asked about the ways in which he and Federer had improved since their 2008 Wimbledon final and what explained their longevity atop the sport.

Nadal downplayed the suggestion that they had improved appreciably, describing their respective evolution as a zero-sum game in which each had added elements to his game to compensate for what age has taken away. But there was something else at play, he suggested.

“The only thing — and probably the only reason why we’re able to be where we are — is because we love the game,” Nadal said. “And we have big respect for the sport.”