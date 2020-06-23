Djokovic was the face behind the Adria Tour. The series started in the Serbian capital and then moved to Zadar, Croatia, last weekend.
There were no social distancing measures observed at the matches in either country.
Three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria said Sunday he has tested positive for the virus. Borna Coric played Dimitrov on Saturday in Zadar and said Monday he has also tested positive.
Djokovic left Croatia after the final was canceled and was tested in Belgrade. The results are expected soon.
