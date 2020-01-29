They’re vying to be the first Australians to win the Australian Open men’s doubles title since Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde in 1998 when they play 11th-seeded Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in the final. Ram of the U.S. and Salisbury of Britain advanced to the final by beating Kazakhstan duo Alexander Bublik and Mikhail Kukushkin 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 .
Saville is coached by Craig Tyzzer, who steered Australian Ash Barty to the women’s No. 1 ranking. Barty was playing in the women’s singles semifinal against American Sofia Kenin in the following match on Rod Laver Arena.
___
More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.