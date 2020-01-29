They’re vying to be the first Australians to win the Australian Open men’s doubles title since Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde in 1998 when they play 11th-seeded Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in the final. Ram of the U.S. and Salisbury of Britain advanced to the final by beating Kazakhstan duo Alexander Bublik and Mikhail Kukushkin 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 .