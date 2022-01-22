Later, top-ranked Ashleigh Barty will continue her bid to break a long Australian Open drought when she plays No. 60-ranked Amanda Anisimova. Barty is aiming to be the first Australian woman to win the championship here since 1978.
The 20-year-old Anisimova saved two match points in a stunning upset of defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round.
In the men’s draw, Rafael Nadal will continue his quest for a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title when he takes on French left-hander Adrian Mannarino, while No. 3 Alexander Zverev faces a tricky match against Canada’s Denis Shapovalov.
Other matches include No. 7 Matteo Berrettini against Pablo Carreno Busta, and No.17 Gael Monfils meeting Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic.
Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka plays French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova and Jessica Pergula faces fifth-seed Maria Sakkari.
