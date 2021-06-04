The left-handed Delbonis will be trying to reach the fourth round at a major tournament for the first time against 27th-seeded Fabio Fognini.
Serena Williams will face Danielle Collins. Williams narrowly beat Collins in their only previous meeting at a tournament in Australia early this year. Williams is seeking a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles titles.
Collins reached the French Open quarterfinals last September before losing to Sofia Kenin.
