The first semifinal in the afternoon has No. 2 Daniil Medvedev against No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime, the first Canadian man to reach the last four in the U.S. Open.
They play after the completion of the men’s doubles final, which has the fourth-seeded team of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury against No. 7 Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares.
The women’s doubles semifinals also are Friday, with American teenagers Coco Gauff and Caty McNally playing in one of them.
