Serbia’s Novak Djokovic makes a forehand return to Japan’s Kei Nishikori during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Aaron Favila/Associated Press)

MELBOURNE, Australia — The Latest at the Australian Open on Friday (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

Novak Djokovic and Lucas Pouille have started their Australian Open semifinal under the lights at Rod Laver Arena.

The top-seeded Djokovic is contesting his 34th career Grand Slam semifinal. He is pursuing a record seventh championship at Melbourne Park and 15th major trophy overall.

It is the first time the 28th-seeded Pouille ever has been this far at a Slam. He had never won an Australian Open match in five previous appearances.

The 24-year-old Frenchman is coached by two-time major champion Amelie Mauresmo.

The winner of this semifinal will face Rafael Nadal on Sunday for the title.

Nadal overwhelmed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 in their semifinal on Thursday.

___

2 p.m.

The unseeded pairing of Sam Stosur and Zhang Shuai have won their first Grand Slam doubles title together, beating defending champions and No. 2-seeded Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic 6-3, 6-4 in the final.

Australia’s Stosur now owns three major doubles championships, adding this to wins with Lisa Raymond at the 2005 U.S. Open and 2006 French Open. She also won the 2011 U.S. Open singles trophy.

The victory Friday was the 10th in a row for Stosur and China’s Zhang. Their most recent loss was against Babos and Mladenovic at last year’s U.S. Open.

Stosur is the first Australian to win the women’s doubles title at the country’s Grand Slam tournament since Alicia Molik teamed with Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia in 2005.

___

