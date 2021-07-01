Federer also faced a French opponent in the first round and was in danger of losing before Adrian Mannarino retired in the fifth set with a knee injury.
Also on the men’s schedule is No. 2-seeded Daniil Medvedev, who plays wild card Carlos Alcaraz.
On the women’s side, top-ranked Ash Barty will be first on Centre Court to play Anna Blinkova, the runner-up in girls singles at Wimbledon in 2015. The 17-year-old Coco Gauff takes on Elena Vesnina in another Centre Court match.
___
More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports