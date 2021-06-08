Doubles partners Elena Rybakina and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova then play against each other on Court Philippe Chatrier. Rybakina is the third woman from Kazakhstan to reach the quarterfinals at Roland Garros. Pavlyuchenkova already reached this stage in Paris 10 years ago.
Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev will play fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men’s draw. The other men’s match will be between No. 6 Alexander Zverev and unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain. Davidovich Fokina will be playing in his first major quarterfinal.
