Kerjcikova and Siniakova will play Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in Sunday’s final. Earlier Haddad Maia and Danilana beat the the No.2-seeded Japanese pair of Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.
___
2 p.m.
Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina have advanced to the women’s doubles final with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 win over the Japanese pair of No. 2-seeded Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara at Rod Laver Arena.
Haddad Maia, of Brazil, and Danilina, of Kazahstan, will play the winner of the later semifinal between the top-seeded Czech team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova and third-seeded Veronika Kudermetova of Russia and Elise Bertens of Belgium.
Next up on Rod Laver is a men’s doubles semifinal with the “Special K” Australian team of Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis playing third-seeded Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina.
The women’s singles semifinals are set for the night program at Rod Laver Arena. Top-ranked and local hope Ash Barty plays American Madison Keys, followed by Iga Switek’s match against another American, Danielle Collins.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports