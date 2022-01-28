Kuzuhara, 17, is Brazilian-born but moved to the U.S. with his Japanese-heritage parents when he was an infant. The Florida-based Kuzuhara has already won the junior boys doubles title with Coleman Wong of Hong Kong — they beat American Alex Michelsen and Adolfo Daniel Vallejo of Paraguay 6–3, 7–6 (3).
The junior girls doubles title has also been decided — Clervie Ngounoue of the U.S. and Russian Diana Shnaider beat Canadians Kayla Cross and Victoria Mboko 6–4, 6–3.
After the Barty-Collins singles championship match, the men’s doubles final features an all-Australian lineup. The crowd-pleasing and so-called “Special K” team — Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios, play Matt Ebden and Max Purcell.
