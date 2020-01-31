The women’s final between two-time Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza and 21-year-old American Sofia Kenin was scheduled for the first night match at Rod Laver Arena.

The mixed doubles final was to follow. Britain’s Jamie Murray and American Bethanie Mattek-Sands were to play fifth-seeded Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic and Croatia’s Nikola Mektic. Mattek-Sands already has five women’s doubles titles and four in mixed, while Murray is going for his eighth doubles title overall.