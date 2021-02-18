The day’s first match is a semifinal in men’s doubles pitting Jamie Murray of Scotland and Bruno Soares of Brazil against American Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury of Britain.
The women’s doubles final will match Elise Mertens of Belgium and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus against Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of Czech Republic.
___
