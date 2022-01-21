Medvedev was the runner-up at Melbourne Park in 2021 and is seeded No. 2 this time. He might as well as have a No. 1 next to his name, because top-ranked Novak Djokovic never played a point this year after failing in his attempt to get into the field despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.
Medvedev faces 57th-ranked Botic van de Zandschulp on Saturday at Rod Laver Arena.
Other matches include No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas against Benoit Paire, and No. 5 Andrey Rublev meeting 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic.
Two-time major champion Simona Halep plays Danka Kovinic, and 2020 French Open winner Iga Swiatek takes on Daria Kasatkina.
